Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given New SEK 215 Price Target at Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from SEK 236 to SEK 215 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

