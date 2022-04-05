Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Tops $4.78 Million

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $148,147.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.89 or 0.07532458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.50 or 1.00050644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047894 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.