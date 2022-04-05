Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by SEB Equities to “Buy”

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. SEB Equities currently has 370.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQNR. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $38.49.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.