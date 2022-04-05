Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 211.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.59. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.