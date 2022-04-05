Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Five Below stock opened at $168.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Five Below by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

