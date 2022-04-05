Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pharvaris’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PHVS stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.65.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

