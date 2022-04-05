Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

