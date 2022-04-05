ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.99

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $6.25. ESS Tech shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 7,747 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.
The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.
