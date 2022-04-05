Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.69 Million

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) to report sales of $66.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.07 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $284.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.74 million to $305.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $333.46 million, with estimates ranging from $262.43 million to $378.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

