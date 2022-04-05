EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $38,735.04 and $162,846.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00294638 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004603 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $754.16 or 0.01644014 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002969 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

