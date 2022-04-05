Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motco grew its stake in Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,613. Evergy has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

