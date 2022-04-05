Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.56

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.56 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 10399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Evergy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 85.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Evergy by 343.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 41,499 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.