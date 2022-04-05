Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Exicure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exicure by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 886,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 37.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

