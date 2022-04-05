Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” by Wolfe Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.91. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

