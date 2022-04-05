Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) PT Raised to $120.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.53. Exponent has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.