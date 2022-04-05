Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,102. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.99 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.