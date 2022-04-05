Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

