Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
