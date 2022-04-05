Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. 30,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,835. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

