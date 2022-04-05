FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

