Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading 0% Higher

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.40. 62 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.42% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

