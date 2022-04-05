Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 59,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,920. The firm has a market cap of $494.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.74. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

