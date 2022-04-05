Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) by 439.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,988 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Field Trip Health worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Field Trip Health Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Field Trip Health Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

