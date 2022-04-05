Financial Comparison: Zhihu (ZH) and The Competition

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Zhihu to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zhihu alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhihu and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 1 1 5 0 2.57 Zhihu Competitors 1325 6720 12111 343 2.56

Zhihu presently has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 225.42%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.12%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million -$203.82 million -3.78 Zhihu Competitors $3.21 billion $490.54 million -71,486.52

Zhihu’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91% Zhihu Competitors -15.89% -20.15% -7.26%

Summary

Zhihu competitors beat Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.