Financial Contrast: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) versus National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and National Grid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% National Grid N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kinetik and National Grid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 20.29 $99.22 million $5.13 12.90 National Grid $19.33 billion 2.97 $2.15 billion N/A N/A

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinetik and National Grid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Grid 0 7 4 0 2.36

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than National Grid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of National Grid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Grid has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. National Grid pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Kinetik beats National Grid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates gas transmission systems, as well as third-party independent systems and liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities. The US Regulated segments owns and operates transmission facilities across upstate New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont; and electricity distribution networks in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Its assets comprise 14,439 kilometers of overhead lines; an electricity distribution network of approximately 117,498 circuit miles; and a network of approximately 57,551 kilometers of gas pipeline. The NGV and Other segment engages in the energy metering business; transporting renewable energy long distances through its electricity interconnectors; and storing LNG, as well as commercial property and insurance activities in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

