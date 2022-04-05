Financial Survey: Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) vs. NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) and NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

98.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $6.76 million 152.01 -$90.86 million ($1.63) -10.29 NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeuroSense Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aclaris Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.67%. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.42%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuroSense Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -1,343.96% -47.82% -37.70% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics beats NeuroSense Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment engages in the provision of laboratory services. The company also develops Zunsemetinib, an MK2 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid and Psoriatic arthritis, and Hidradenitis suppurativa; and ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In addition, it develops ATI-2138, an ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor as a potential treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; Gut-Biased Program for inflammatory bowel disease; and ATI-2231, an MK2 inhibitor treatment for pancreatic and metastatic breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.