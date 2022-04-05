Financial Survey: Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) & Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.0% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enterprise Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $58.91, suggesting a potential downside of 19.62%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $167.14 million 2.81 $42.17 million $3.49 11.19 Lakeland Financial $237.94 million 7.95 $95.73 million $3.74 19.60

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp. Enterprise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 25.23% 12.39% 0.96% Lakeland Financial 40.23% 14.09% 1.53%

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Enterprise Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Bancorp (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it had 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 51 offices in fifteen counties, including 45 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

