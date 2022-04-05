Financial Survey: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) vs. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Youdao alerts:

This table compares Youdao and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -19.57% N/A -41.24% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

30.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Youdao and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 3 2 0 2.40 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.94%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Youdao and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $630.16 million 1.67 -$154.33 million ($1.26) -6.75 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.52 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Risk and Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Youdao beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.