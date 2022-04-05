First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

