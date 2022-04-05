First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.