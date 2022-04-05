First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

FRME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First Merchants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

