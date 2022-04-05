First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Increased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after acquiring an additional 123,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 29.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,217. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

