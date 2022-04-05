First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $83.96, but opened at $79.67. First Solar shares last traded at $82.16, with a volume of 11,625 shares.

Specifically, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,711 shares of company stock worth $831,764. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

