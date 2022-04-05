First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,079,000 after buying an additional 65,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

FV traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,275. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

