First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 139,498 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

