FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of FE opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.