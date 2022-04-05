Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.24.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.