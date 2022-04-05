Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.05.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,460. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.08. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.68 and a beta of 0.51. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

