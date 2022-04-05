FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $57.64. 192,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 109,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.