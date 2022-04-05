Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 720,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.24.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

