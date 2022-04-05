Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of FTK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 505,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,381. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.