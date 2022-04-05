Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $162.98 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $7.31 or 0.00015912 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.48 or 0.07494545 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.28 or 1.00010342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00055173 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 357,722,074 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

