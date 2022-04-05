Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.27). Foghorn Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

FHTX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,487. The stock has a market cap of $670.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.47. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

