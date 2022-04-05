FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.02% of FONAR worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on FONR shares. TheStreet raised FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

