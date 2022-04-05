Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.53.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 121.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 140.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 41,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,333. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

