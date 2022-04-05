Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 4,612 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,463. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on FET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.