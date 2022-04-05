Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 24.94%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,097,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,056,000 after purchasing an additional 212,495 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
