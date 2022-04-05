Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

