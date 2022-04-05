Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

