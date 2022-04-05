freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €27.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.11) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.17 ($26.56).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €24.44 ($26.86) on Friday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($36.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.24.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.