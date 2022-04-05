Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 460,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

