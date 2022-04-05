Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 460,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

